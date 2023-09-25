Dr. Fauci Responds to Republican Hate

“Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac.” Those were Governor Ron Desantis’ words about Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci has been made a public enemy of Republicans since he publicly disagreed with former President Donald Trump about the coronavirus pandemic. It has gotten to a point where he has security for his own protection.

In a recent interview, Dr. Fauci discussed having to disagree with the president.

In March 2020, after former President Trump suggested the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine could prevent infection from the virus, Fauci refuted the claim to reporters, describing the evidence as “anecdotal.”

A month later, after Dr. Fauci gave a gloomy assessment of the COVID outbreak in the U.S., the Trump Administration questioned the accuracy of Fauci’s predictions.

“I’m the one who had to—in an uncomfortable way; I wasn’t pleased with that; I wasn’t happy to do it—that I had to publicly disagree with the president of the United States,” Fauci commented on Thursday. “That was very painful for me because I have a great deal of respect for the presidency of the United States.

“But I felt, in order to just maintain my own personal and professional integrity, and my responsibility to the American public, I had to say it like it was and I had to do it publicly.”

Dr. Fauci responded to Governor DeSantis’ comment the other day saying, “Gov. DeSantis doesn’t personally want to hurt me, but he’s triggering people who are bad and really want to hurt people, that’s the problem.”

Can we blame Republicans for being upset with Dr. Fauci? DeSantis’ comment may have gone a bit too far, but the frustration with how Covid was handled seems justified.

It was a rough time for a lot of people, and Dr. Fauci led the charge in shutting everything down. He was the one who led the charge on recommending masks. He was the one who led the charge on making people social distance.

It is reasonable for people to be upset with him. Some Americans view him as the person who took away a year of their life.

