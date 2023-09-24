Usher to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

LAS VEGAS — Usher will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl 58.
The eight-time Grammy Award winner will take the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big game on February 11th. For his part, he called it “the honor of a lifetime.”
The R&B superstar is known for hits like “Yeah!,” “Scream,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love,” and more.
Usher’s performance will mark his second Super Bowl appearance. He previously performed along with the Black Eyed Peas at the 2011 halftime show.
