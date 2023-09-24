Listen Live
Hoosiers Need Four Overtimes to Upend Akron

Published on September 24, 2023

Akron v Indiana

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier football team didn’t just need one overtime to finish off Akron Saturday night. They needed four.

The Hoosiers defeated the Akron Zips 29-27 not long before the clock struck midnight despite Akron gaining 474 total yards to 282 from Indiana.

Akron kicker Dante Jackson missed a 32-yard field goal that would have won the game on the final play of regulation. Akron quarterback DJ Irons threw for 194 yards and ran for 141 yards and two TDs.

Hoosier quarterback Tayven Jackson threw a pass to DeQuece Carter to complete a two-point conversion on a trick play. Akron’s ensuing two point try was unsuccessful, so Indiana won the game in the fourth overtime.

While the Hoosier offense struggled, the defense forced three interceptions from Akron quarterbacks, one of which got returned for a touchdown by Louis Moore.

Indiana is now 2-2. They face the 4-0 Maryland Terrapins Saturday September 30 at 3:30 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 2:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

 

