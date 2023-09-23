Get Ready for Another ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo!

INDIANAPOLIS — It is nearly time to celebrate Halloween on the wild side, as ZooBoo kicks off Wednesday at the Indianapolis Zoo.

The annual Fall event allows Hoosiers of all ages to enjoy the October holiday, while still getting to learn more about the animals that call the zoo home. Cody Mattox, Public Relations Specialist for the Indianapolis Zoo, calls it the “best of both worlds.”

At ZooBoo, you and your family are encouraged to wear costumes as you participate in themed activities, including Trick-or-Treat Trails (one for kids AND one for adults), the Mirror Maze, potion-making, and more.

Mattox tells WIBC that the attraction’s staff work to make the experience “bigger, better, and scarier” every year. With a new entryway and the re-opening of the White River Gardens, he says they have achieved their goal.

If you would like to attend, you can head to the Indianapolis Zoo every Wednesday through Sunday between September 27th and October 31st. ZooBoo is included with admission and will start at 2 p.m. each day.

That being said, you may NOT want to attend with your entire family on Saturday, October 7th. The zoo will be closing a bit early that evening, in order to host the adults-only Brewfari.

You can visit the zoo from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween. Get tickets and learn more here.