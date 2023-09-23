IMPD: Officer-Involved Shooting Near Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting injured two suspects Friday near Lucas Oil Stadium.

Officers went to a business on South Shelby Street around 9 p.m., after learning of a possible armed robbery. They were then given a description of a car that had likely been involved in the crime.

Detectives soon found that car on South Missouri Street, near Lucas Oil Stadium. But, as officers tried to prevent the car from getting away, they say one of its passengers began shooting.

In response, they fired back, hitting that passenger and the person driving the car. Both suspects were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

At this time, all officers who fired shots are on the standard administrative leave. None were hurt.

If you know anything about this, please contact Detective Erika Jones, or call Crime Stoppers.

Detective Erika Jones

Phone: 317-327-3475

Email: Erika.Jones@indy.gov

Crime Stoppers

Phone: 317-262-TIPS