Staying Safe During the Fall Harvest

Published on September 22, 2023

Photo of Police Cruisers and Farming Equipment

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP

STATEWIDE — It is almost time for farmers to begin harvesting their crops, so first responders around the state are encouraging you to be extra cautious on the roads.

First responders are reminding you to be patient, as you will see quite a bit of agricultural equipment (combines, tractors, etc.) on the roads this season.

Michael Pruitt, Deputy Fire Chief of the Bargersville Fire Department, says farmers do not always have the ability to drive their equipment off of the roadways, meaning cars can get stuck in a line.

While he recognizes that this can be frustrating, he says patience and understanding are the keys to keeping everyone safe this year.  He also encourages farmers to let lines of traffic pass whenever possible and to have well-lit equipment, especially at night.

Indiana State Police say there were 284 crashes involving cars and farm equipment last year, resulting in seven deaths.  In order to protect yourself, and others, ISP has a list of tips and ideas to keep in mind this Fall.

Continue reading to see their full list.

 

Tips from State Police:

  • If you see agricultural equipment on the roadways, slow down.
  • Large agricultural equipment makes slower and wider turns than passenger vehicles.
  • Farm equipment is wide and can take up most of the road. Be sure to use caution when passing.
  • Allow plenty of time to get to your destination and be aware of alternate routes.
  • When following slow-moving agricultural equipment, exercise patience.
  • Be aware that agricultural equipment may be moving on the roadways at night.
  • Observe for animals such as deer.
  • Farmers should look for a wide pullover location to allow backed up traffic to safely pass.
