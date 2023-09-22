New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Tells Migrants ‘Go Somewhere Else’

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has a new message for migrants who seek refuge in the Empire State: “If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else.”

During an appearance on CNN, the New York governor who was in favor of New York City being a sanctuary city seemed to be singing a different tune this time when discussing the migrant crisis.

“We have to let the word out that when you come to New York you’re not going to have more hotel rooms,” Hochul said. “We don’t have capacity, so we have to also message properly.”

“The smarter thing is to apply for asylum before you leave your country,” Hochul added.

New York Republicans have long demanded Hochul rescind the state’s sanctuary designation.

“New York City’s leaders chose to be a sanctuary city, putting out a welcome mat for every migrant who arrives in the country. They chose virtue signaling over good government policy, and so must bear the consequences,” a group of eight state senators told Hochul in a Sept. 1 letter. “That in no way affords you or Mayor Adams the luxury of transferring the impacts of your failed policies onto our suburban communities.”

More than 110,000 migrants in total have entered New York City since spring of 2022.