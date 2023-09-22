Colts Rule Out QB Anthony Richardson and Center Ryan Kelly for Sunday’s Game Against Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD.–Both Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and center Ryan Kelly will miss Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. They are in concussion protocol.

Kelly and Richardson had to leave last Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with concussion symptoms. Neither of them practiced all week.

With Richardson out, quarterback Gardner Minshew will make his 25th career start. Wesley French is expected to get the start at center, which would be his first career start.

Richardson scored rushing touchdowns on consecutive offensive plays for the Colts during Sunday’s 31-20 win over the Texans before admitting he was experiencing concussion symptoms early in the second quarter and being removed from the game.

Minshew entered for Richardson against Houston and threw for 171 yards on 19-of-23 passing with a touchdown and zero interceptions. Minshew is making his first start since Week 17 last season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts are 1-1. The Ravens are 2-0.

The last time the Colts played the Ravens was October 11, 2021. The Ravens erased a 22-9 deficit and beat the Colts in overtime 31-25.

You can listen to the full press conference from Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen on Friday below.