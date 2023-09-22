Andrew Luck Goes On TV as “Captain Andrew Luck”

SAN FRANCISCO–Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck appeared as “Captain Andrew Luck” on Prime Video after the Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.

Luck retired from pro football in 2019. When he played, a parody account on X, formerly Twitter, portrayed Luck as a Civil War captain who wrote “dispatches” to his mother after every game. The posts would discuss that week’s opponent, make references to the Civil War era, and the Captain loved to talk squirrel oil and his beard.

Luck appeared on the postgame show in a Civil War-era uniform.

“The war is over,” said Luck, who is attending Stanford, where he played prior to being selected No. 1 overall by the Colts in 2012. “We’re onto greener pastures now in California. Life is quite good.”

He also participated in a trivia challenge, but his team did not win. Before answering one question correctly, he said, “You know, I haven’t felt pressure like this in a long time.”

Luck was injured multiple times between 2012 and 2019 before retiring. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.