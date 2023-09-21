Hunter Biden Denied Appearing in Court Virtually

Hunter Biden’s request to appear in court virtually for his arraignment on felony gun charges was denied, as it should have been.

Magistrate Judge, Christopher J. Burke, denied the request on Wednesday.

Burke, a judge from the federal District Court in Delaware, sided with Department of Justice special counsel David C. Weiss’ office, which issued a filing shortly before the decision opposing the request.

Weiss’ office claimed that due to the severity of the charges, Hunter Biden should be required to appear in person.

“Fifteen months ago, the Court’s standing order authorizing virtual proceedings during the pandemic expired,” prosecutors noted as further justification for their opposition.

“Given the serious felony gun charges at issue in this case, this Court should have an opportunity to assess the defendant in a live setting when discharging its obligations … and considering recommendations for conditions of release,” they added.

Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, argued on Tuesday that Biden was not seeking “special treatment” and that a virtual appearance would minimize unnecessary burdens on the government and local area.

The judge agreed with Lowell that Hunter should not receive any special treatment for the President Joe Biden’s son. As a result of being treated like everyone else, the judge decided that Hunter Biden should have to show up in person like everyone else.

“Any other defendant would be required to attend his or her initial appearance in person. So too here,” Burke wrote.

Hunter Biden is expected to plead not guilty to three felony gun charges involving his alleged illicit purchase and possession of a firearm. He’ll have to plea in person.

