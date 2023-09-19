Listen Live
Martina McBride Brings Christmas Tour to Indianapolis

Published on September 19, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music fans will soon be able to get into the Christmas Spirit, with the help of a famous musician.

Martina McBride will be performing at the Old National Centre’s Murat Theatre as part of her “Joy of Christmas 2023 Tour.”  The singer-songwriter has released multiple holiday albums, including “White Christmas” in 1998, and “It’s the Holiday Season” in 2018.

McBride is known for hits such as “This One’s for the Girls,” “Independence Day,” and “Wild Angels.”

Throughout her career, she has won multiple CMA awards for Female Vocalist of the Year, ACM awards for Female Artist of the Year, and more.  She received the ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award in 2019.

Her upcoming holiday concert is scheduled for Thursday, December 7th.  Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 29th, at 10 a.m.

