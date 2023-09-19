Fire at Home on Indy’s Northeast Side, Man Found Dead

INDIANAPOLIS--There was a fire at a house on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday night and a man was found dead in the home.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says they were called to the home in the 3000 block of Devon Drive. That’s in a neighborhood just off of 42nd street and not far from Roselawn Park.

They say they went into the home and found the man dead. The owner of the home, also the man’s niece, told firefighters she tried to put the flames out and get her uncle outside but was unsuccessful. She was checked for injuries at the scene and released.

The man who died has been identified as 67-year-old Arthur Wendell Corbitt.

No firefighters were hurt, and they were able to get the fire under control in less than 30 minutes.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire.