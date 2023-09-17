Virtual Reality Virtue Signals

As left-wing virtue-signaling has reached fever-pitch in our society many people are seeking nothing more than sweet escape from the mundanity of politics. Sadly, however these political overtures have even infiltrated your favorite escapist entertainment media because truly, nothing is sacred.
It’s so important for the Left to force these messages into your media that even the gaming platform Nexus Mods has *banned* mods to this single-player experience which would remove the pronoun option from the game. You can hear more details covered on this segment of Saturday Night on the Circle with Ethan Hatcher.
