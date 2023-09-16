Celebrate German Culture at the 2023 GermanFest

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular community event celebrating German culture and heritage is less than a month away.

This year’s GermanFest will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 7th. The event will once again serve as a fundraiser for the Athenaeum Foundation, which operates a historic structure in downtown Indianapolis.

Here, you can enjoy German food and drinks, listen to live polka music, participate in traditional German activities, watch dachshunds race, and more. There will also be a special, fantasy-themed space for kids to enjoy.

And, while GermanFest does honor the German roots shared by many Hoosiers, the event is open to everyone. People of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs are encouraged to experience it for themselves.

If you are interested in attending, head to Michigan Street and New Jersey Street on October 7th to start your day. That being said, you may want to plan your parking space in advance.

General admission starts at $15 for adults, and $10 for kids between the ages of 4 and 12. VIP tickets cost $50 and include a stein and tote bag.

Get tickets here. Learn more about the Athenaeum Foundation here.