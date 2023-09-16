Listen Live
Local News

Celebrate German Culture at the 2023 GermanFest

Published on September 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image of GermanFest

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Athenaeum Foundation / Athenaeum Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular community event celebrating German culture and heritage is less than a month away.

This year’s GermanFest will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 7th. The event will once again serve as a fundraiser for the Athenaeum Foundation, which operates a historic structure in downtown Indianapolis.

Logo for GermanFest

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Athenaeum Foundation / Athenaeum Foundation

Here, you can enjoy German food and drinks, listen to live polka music, participate in traditional German activities, watch dachshunds race, and more. There will also be a special, fantasy-themed space for kids to enjoy.

Related Stories

And, while GermanFest does honor the German roots shared by many Hoosiers, the event is open to everyone. People of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs are encouraged to experience it for themselves.

Image of GermanFest

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Athenaeum Foundation / Athenaeum Foundation

If you are interested in attending, head to Michigan Street and New Jersey Street on October 7th to start your day. That being said, you may want to plan your parking space in advance.

General admission starts at $15 for adults, and $10 for kids between the ages of 4 and 12. VIP tickets cost $50 and include a stein and tote bag.

Get tickets here. Learn more about the Athenaeum Foundation here.

Map for GermanFest 2023

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Athenaeum Foundation / Athenaeum Foundation

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close