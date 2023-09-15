Police Investigating Sexual Assault of Nursing Home Resident

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Police are investigating after an elderly woman’s family says she was sexually assaulted at her caregiving facility earlier this month.

The 96-year-old woman lives at Harbor Health & Rehab in East Chicago, where she receives dementia care. Her family is suing that facility, and one of its residents, after they say she was touched by a sexual predator.

Police were called to the facility on September 2nd, where a witness told them that the woman had been inappropriately touched by a male resident.

They now think the man involved was a registered sex offender who still lives at Harbor Health. Officers say the man later told them that she “never said no or to stop.”

The facility released a statement that said, “We promptly reported the incident to state and local authorities… Our commitment to providing residents with a safe and secure environment remains unwavering.”