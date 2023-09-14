Try Purdue-Inspired Ice Cream, Starting This Weekend

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Starting this weekend, you can get some unique, Purdue-themed ice cream in West Lafayette.

The Boiler Chips and One Giant Scoop ice creams will first be sold at Saturday’s football game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue President Mung Chiang said, “This ice cream embodies the Purdue spirit… It tastes like victory!”

Boiler Chips is a blend of caramel and chocolate chip flavors, and One Giant Scoop is based on the original vanilla recipe from the Purdue Creamery. Both were mass-produced by Frankfort’s Glover’s Ice Cream, which will help support students studying food science.

In addition to Ross-Ade Stadium, you can also purchase the Purdue flavors at the Purdue Memorial Union Boilermaker Market, and through Purdue Food Co. catering.