Mike Pence: Supporting Ukraine Matters in the 2024 Election

WASHINGTON –During a NewsNation town hall on Wednesday night, Former Vice President Mike Pence emphasized that the United States has a national interest in repelling Russian aggression. Pence says he’s visited Ukraine, the first by a Republican presidential candidate since the 2024 race began.
Republicans competing for the party’s presidential nomination have been divided over America’s role in the ongoing conflict, making Pence’s support for Ukraine noteworthy. Pence has strongly advocated for US support of Ukraine against Russia, causing division among 2024 Republican presidential candidates.
“The war crimes that have taken place there speak for themselves,” he said.
Pence added that the way to achieve peace in Ukraine is to continue to supply Ukraine with what they need to defeat Vladimir Putin.
