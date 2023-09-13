READ: IMPD’s Proposal for Expanding Crime-Fighting Tech in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking the city for a massive expansion of it’s crime-fighting tech.

From drones to license plate readers to gunshot detectors, Indianapolis Metro Police are ready to ask the Public Safety Committee for an expansion in several different areas.

“Technology has a role in nearly every facet of our society and law enforcement is no different. Here at the IMPD, it is helping officers patrol more efficiently and effectively and it is helping detectives solve crimes and making our community safer,” said Chief Randal Taylor in a press release.

Here is a breakdown of what IMPD is asking for in its 2024 budget:

Auxiliary Remote Pilot Program

IMPD currently has 18 drones, with 13 trained pilots, that are used to help find a suspect from the sky. The department wants to add up to 30 drones and train around 30 district officers. Training would be provided by the Aviation Unit with no additional costs, says IMPD.

Automated License Plate Readers

Indianapolis police have 63 automatic license plate readers, which they say helps track a stolen car and can be used to prove or disprove witness statements. The department wants to add up to 150 plate readers across Indianapolis. IMPD says the license plate readers have become vital in domestic violence, homicide, and missing persons cases.

Mobile Trailer Cameras & Public Safety Cameras

There are currently 12 mobile trailer cameras spread throughout Indianapolis, and IMPD wants to bump that number up to 60. The department says the cameras can help track areas with high levels of ‘gun violence’ and can stream real-time video back to the Incident Analysis Center.

Public Safety Cameras are similar to the mobile trailers, with nearly 100 currently in use. The department wants to add up to 50.

B-link Technology

If you’ve never heard of B-link, it basically allows businesses to connect their surveillance technology with IMPD’s, allowing police to have livestream access. There are 60 businesses currently apart of the program, and IMPD hopes to add more.

Gunshot Detection Technology

The latest addition to IMPD’s tech supply is the gunshot detection system, which alerts police when there’s a sound similar to a gunshot, allowing police to respond much faster. IMPD is ready to move forward with the technology and is currently searching for a vendor.

It’s unclear how much these proposals will cost taxpayers.

The Baptist Minister’s Alliance and the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, which have been critical of IMPD over the last few months, are expected to have their own response to IMPD’s proposal. Those church leaders have asked for Chief Randal Taylor to step down and have criticized his department’s relationship with African Americans in Indianapolis.