Resident: Hamilton Southeastern Schools Superintendent was Forced Out

FISHERS, IND — During an emergency meeting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the school board unanimously approved the resignation and separation agreement of Dr. Yvonne Stokes, the superintendent of Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

A resident tells our news gathering partner, WISH-TV, that the school district wanted to avoid Dr. Stokes failing in the first place.

“I’m upset because the way they did this to her is not right,” said the resident. She added that the board interfered with her progress.

The board has announced that Stokes will get the full amount left on her contract, which was supposed to expire in June 2024. Additionally, she will receive compensation for her remaining leave time. Both parties have agreed not to file lawsuits, and the separation agreement includes mutual non-disparagement clauses.

“That made it impossible for her to do her job,” the resident added.

The board has designated Dr. Matt Kegley as the interim superintendent.