Person Killed In Traffic Crash Involving Flying Tire

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed this morning in a crash on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police say the crash was caused by a tire that came off of a car in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Tibbs Ave. The tire then went flying over the median into the westbound lanes and hit the windshield of an oncoming car.

The collision caused the car to veer off the interstate and crash. The driver of the car that was hit was killed, according to ISP Sgt. John Perrine.

As of 9:00 this morning, traffic going both directions was still open with the right shoulder of the westbound lanes blocked.