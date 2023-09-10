Colts Fall 31-21 to Jaguars, Anthony Richardson Third Youngest QB in NFL Season Opener

INDIANAPOLIS —The Colts lost its 10th straight regular-season opener on Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-21. Anthony Richardson made history by becoming the third youngest QB to start an NFL season opener at 21 years old. He also left the game late in the 4th quarter after he was tackled near the goal line.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson was doing well and reassured that everything would be alright.

“I thought he played solid – I did. I’ll take fault for that interception right there, second-and-10 or whatever. It was a Cover 2 deal and we didn’t have a great route called there and got to be better there,” said Head Coach Shane Steichen. “But I thought he managed the game well, thought he did some really good things, really encouraged with his progress and what he did.”

Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby dealt the decisive blow to Indianapolis with a late touchdown. Travis Etienne Jr. ran for a 26-yard touchdown following a late Richardson Interception.

In the 3rd quarter, Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner wrestled the ball away from Trevor Lawrence during a sack and cleverly picked up Bigsby’s subsequent fumble. Buckner then sprinted 26 yards, extending the ball over the goal line to give Indianapolis a 21-17 lead late in the third quarter.

Trevor Lawrence completed 24 out of 32 passes and threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Calvin Ridley also had a great performance, with eight receptions for 101 yards that helped the Jaguars score their first points.

This was Ridley’s comeback game after he took a break from the Atlanta Falcons on October 24, 2021, to address mental health issues. He had been suspended for the entire previous season because he had violated the league’s gambling policy.

Quenton Nelson, the All-Pro guard of the Colts, injured his toe in the first half but returned to the game.

However, Drew Ogletree, the tight end, left the game after entering the concussion protocol, and Evan Hull, the running back, did not return after hurting his left knee in the third quarter.

The Colts will visit Houston next Sunday.