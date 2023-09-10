4th Minor Earthquake in a Month Registers Near Indiana Border

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake registered west of the state border in Lawrencville, Illinois just past midnight Sunday. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake is classified as minor causing little to no damage.

What is noteworthy is the frequency that earthquakes have been happening along this section of the Illi-ana boarder. Last night marked the 4th earthquake to impact the area in less than a month. Three quakes hit the same area between August 14th and 17th. All of them registered as minor.

It is unknown at this time if the quake was part of an aftershock from the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Morocco at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The last quake to directly hit Indiana was two years ago when a 3.8 magnitude quake registered on the Richter Scale in Montezuma.