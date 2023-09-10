NYC Mayor Eric Adams says the migrant crisis will DESTROY the Big Apple

It seems that Liberals are much better at ‘Virtue-Signaling’ than ‘Virtue-Follow-Through’ as Democrat Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams is waving the white flag and saying his grand Liberal utopia will be ‘destroyed’ by the endless stream of migrants straining their system. Ironically if a Republican mayor were to make an equivalent point it would be roundly derided as a ‘racist’ sentiment. Governor Kathy Hochul demands a federal bailout for this disastrous policy while completely ignoring taking any step to secure the border and stem the tide. Hear the hypocrisy for this segment of Saturday Night on the Circle.

