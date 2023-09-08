Celebrate Community and Creativity at the Penrod Arts Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — It is almost time to celebrate “Indiana’s Nicest Day,” also known as the Penrod Arts Fair, at Newfields.

This year marks the 56th running of the event, at which artists and community members celebrate creative expression. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, you can interact with artists, see performances, get food, and more.

Even if you are not looking to add local goods to your personal collection, the family-friendly fair still provides an opportunity to explore the art museum’s campus and learn more about different mediums.

Plus, it is never too early to start your Christmas shopping, and Penrod is one place where you can certainly find unique and/or one-of-a-kind gifts.

And, in purchasing tickets, you are also helping support organizations around Central Indiana, as proceeds fund community grants.

Learn more at penrod.org.

Penrod Arts Fair

Saturday, September 9th, 2023

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Newfields – 4000 Michigan Road, Indianapolis