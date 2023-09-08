Listen Live
Local News

Celebrate Community and Creativity at the Penrod Arts Fair

Published on September 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Love

Source: Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — It is almost time to celebrate “Indiana’s Nicest Day,” also known as the Penrod Arts Fair, at Newfields.

This year marks the 56th running of the event, at which artists and community members celebrate creative expression.  From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, you can interact with artists, see performances, get food, and more.

Related Stories

Even if you are not looking to add local goods to your personal collection, the family-friendly fair still provides an opportunity to explore the art museum’s campus and learn more about different mediums.

Plus, it is never too early to start your Christmas shopping, and Penrod is one place where you can certainly find unique and/or one-of-a-kind gifts.

And, in purchasing tickets, you are also helping support organizations around Central Indiana, as proceeds fund community grants.

Learn more at penrod.org.

 

Penrod Arts Fair

Saturday, September 9th, 2023

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Newfields – 4000 Michigan Road, Indianapolis

United States

Source: Avalon / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local Culture Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close