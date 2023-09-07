Rolling Stones Announce First Album in 18 Years

Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones have announced that they’ll be releasing their first album in nearly two decades on October 20.

The Rolling Stones announced their new album, Hackney Diamonds, and premiered the video for its first single, “Angry,” at a press conference Wednesday in East London. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about the upcoming album.

“We wouldn’t be putting this out now if we didn’t really like it,” Jagger said. “We didn’t want to make just any record and put it out. So we wanted to make a record. Before we went in, we said we all want to make a record that we really love, ourselves. People may like it, other people may not. But we must say this, we are quite pleased with it… We hope you’ll like it.”

Hackney Diamonds features guest appearances from the likes of Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney. It also features long time drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 after being in the band for almost six decades. Watts features on two of the album’s dozen tracks, with Steve Jordan playing on the rest.

The last studio album of original material that the Stones’ released was 2005’s A Bigger Bang. In 2016, the band released the blues covers album, Blue & Lonesome, which won the band their third Grammy.