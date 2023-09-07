ENTEK Breaks Ground On Massive EV Battery Parts Plant In Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A brand new part plant in the process of making batteries for electric vehicles is being built in Vigo County.

ENTEK is investing $1.5 billion to build the plant and with that plans to hire 640 Hoosiers to build wet-process lithium-ion battery separators. Several state and local dignitaries attended the groundbreaking for the plant on Wednesday, including Gov. Eric Holcomb (R).

“To have a company of ENTEK’s experience is truly a big day for the state of Indiana, a big day for the country, really,” Holcomb said. “To help meet the demand, but to have it on Hoosier soil makes it extra special.”

Battery separators are a crucial part of batteries that power electric vehicles. They will be made inside of a massive 345-acre facility.

Holcomb said the plant will be crucial not just to Indiana and Vigo County’s economic growth, but will also play a vital role throughout the United States.

“This is economic development, economic security for sure, but this also has national security implications when we’re talking about re-shoring or on-shoring jobs in America,” he said. “To have ENTEK’s corporate flag planted in this field of dreams will soon be a field of reality for a lot of Hoosiers who are going to go to work here.”

ENTEK leaders said Vigo County was the perfect spot for the plant because of the available workforce in Indiana to work the plant. They added that Indiana’s investment in tech education played a big role in their decision to build the plant here.

The facility is expected to be up and running a full capacity by 2027.