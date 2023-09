Some BMV Hours to Change, Starting in October

STATEWIDE – While it may not be your favorite place to visit, you still might want to know that the Indiana BMV will be operating under new hours starting this October.

Hours will officially change on October 2nd, with some branches operating on Saturdays. Continue reading to see some locations’ updated hours.

Get more information about updated hours here.

Auburn Branch

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Bloomington Branch

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Brownsburg Branch

Mondays – Fridays (Closed Wednesdays): 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Carmel Branch

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Columbus Branch

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Evansville North and West Branches

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Frankfort Branch

Mondays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fort Wayne Waynedale Branch

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Greenwood Branch

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Beech Grove, Madison Avenue, and Midtown Branches

Mondays – Fridays (Closed Wednesdays): 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Indianapolis North, South, and West Branches

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kokomo Branch

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette Branch

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lebanon Branch

Mondays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noblesville Branch

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

South Bend Branch

Mondays – Fridays (Closed Wednesdays): 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Terre Haute Branch

Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays – Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Valparaiso Branch

Mondays – Fridays (Closed Wednesdays): 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Winchester Branch

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.