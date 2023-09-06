Biographer Says It Wouldn’t Be a Total Surprise If Biden Drops Out

The author of a new biography about Joe Biden has said he thinks it is possible that the president will drop out of the 2024 presidential race and let another Democrat head their party’s ticket.

Franklin Foer, whose book The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future is published this week, told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that “it doesn’t take Bob Woodward to understand that Joe Biden is old,” referring the Watergate reporter who, like Biden, is 80.

“I’m not a gerontologist, and I can’t predict how the next couple years will age Joe Biden,” Foer added. Asked if Biden could drop out of his re-election bid, Foer said “It would be a surprise to me, but it wouldn’t be a total surprise… It wouldn’t be a total shock.”

“When he talks about his life, he uses this word, fate, constantly,” Foer explained.

“Joe Biden is a very religious guy, and fate is a word loaded with religious meaning. And he always talks about, he can’t say where fate goes. And so I always, when I hear that, to me, it’s the ellipses in the sentence when he’s talking about his own future.”

Biden, the oldest president in US history, would be 86 by the end of his second term if he were to be re-elected.