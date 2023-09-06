Listen Live
Celebrating “Fusion” in South Bend

Published on September 6, 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – For the first time since 2004, a version of the Ethnic Festival is returning to South Bend, this time known as Fusion Fest.

At Fusion Fest, you and your friends and family can celebrate diverse cultures through food, unique performances, and more.  The free event will run Saturday and Sunday at Howard Park.

According to the South Bend Tribune, you will be able to purchase food items, including Cambodian egg rolls, from more than 50 vendors.  And, performers will showcase their talents on one of five stages.

But, if this does not sound like enough to entice you, you should know that you can also witness a version of the Scottish Highland Games, experience a car show, ride a Ferris wheel, and more.

The Ethnic Festival first started in 1974, and eventually welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors.  Unfortunately, the prevalence of fights and other crimes led to the event’s cancellation.

In an effort to keep the revamped event safe, South Bend Police will be present, no weapons will be allowed at the venue, and all attendees must walk through metal detectors.

If you would like to attend Fusion Fest this weekend, head to Howard Park between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, or between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday.  Learn more here.

Access the event map here.

