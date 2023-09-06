Indiana Joint Replacement Institute Breaks Ground Today

NOBLESVILLE, IND — The Indiana Joint Replacement Institute leaders will join Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen to break ground on a new $28 million, 40,000-square-foot facility. The facility will be a surgery center and medical office building dedicated to hip and knee replacements.

It will be the first building to be constructed in Innovation Mile, a dynamic business and technology hub. Innovation Mile aims to serve as an anchor for revolutionary thinking and as a gateway for innovation, leveraging long-term growth opportunities and catalyzing reinvestment in the city of Noblesville.

The groundbreaking ceremony will occur at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, at 14065 Borg Warner Drive, located at the corner of 141st Street and Olio Road in Noblesville.

The Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is a statewide orthopedic enterprise that focuses on hip and knee replacement care for Hoosier patients across the state of Indiana.

The enterprise, founded and led by Dr. Michael Meneghini, has provided elite care for 18 years. Currently, the practice has two locations in Indiana – Terre Haute (which opened in August 2022) and Fort Wayne (which opened in October 2022).

Innovation Mile is a district that covers nearly 600 acres and fronts on Interstate 69. It is a community that has been designed to support work, live, play, engage, and learn activities and is expected to drive sustainable economic growth in Noblesville.

As previously announced in July, Innovation Mile will also be home to the Noblesville Event Center, a 3,400-seat arena that will be the future site of the Indiana Pacers G League franchise.