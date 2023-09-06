Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Never Cared About the Border

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has never cared about the border or brown people. She only cares about the politics of it all.

During former President Donald Trump’s presidency, AOC took multiple trips down to the border.

In 2019 she went to El Paso, Texas and visited a border complex. She criticized the conditions of the complex.

“This administration has established concentration camps on the southern border of the United States for immigrants, where they are being brutalized with dehumanizing conditions and dying,” she posted on social media around the time.

She was recently asked why she has not been down to the border during current President Joe Biden’s presidency.

AOC responded by saying she was busy dealing with the migrant crisis in New York where she is a representative.

“This is something that we’re actively planning on. What I have done is tours of our New York-area facilities. Right now, this crisis is in our own backyard,” she told the Times.

The New York Times pressed her further, which led to her continued 7insistence that a trip was in the works.

“This crisis is right here in our own backyard, I have absolutely prioritized having that visitation presence,” she replied.

“If we only think of the immigration crisis as a border issue and only understand our border as a southern border and not John F. Kennedy Airport, that constitutes a lack of imagination,” she added.

Biden’s current policies have made the border issues a nationwide issue. Every state is a border state under the Biden Administration.

To hear Tony Katz’s full thoughts on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments, click the link below.