ISP: Bloomfield Man Drove Over 100 Mph, Got Arrested

MONROE COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Bloomfield was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he didn’t cooperate with a traffic stop and ended up driving more than 100 miles per hour.

A trooper named Steven Jordan saw a silver pickup truck going really fast. Police say he tried to pull over the driver, 45-year-old Christopher Weaver, but Weaver decided to take off on Interstate 69 near Bloomington.

“Trooper Jordan activated his red and blue lights. Jordan said Weaver went anywhere from 70 to 120 mph in the pursuit,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant Kevin Getz.

Getz says the chase continued onto Westbound State Road 46.

“The chase eventually came to termination when Weaver drove his vehicle into the Richland Bean Blossom Nursing home in Ellettsville. Weaver was placed under arrest with no injuries to anyone in the nursing home. No one else was injured in the pursuit as it was happening,” said Getz.

Weaver was taken to the Monroe County Jail on the following charges:

-Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, a Level 6 Felony

-Resisting Law Enforcement, a Class A Misdemeanor

-Criminal Mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor

-Reckless Driving, a Class C Misdemeanor

Troopers from the Bloomington District, Officers from the Ellettsville Police Department, and a deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the traffic stop and Weaver’s arrest.

You can hear the full interview with Getz below.