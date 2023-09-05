Purdue and Indiana Football Teams Try and Bounce Back After Losses

STATEWIDE--Both the Purdue Boilermaker and Indiana Hoosier football teams are trying to recover from opening week losses.

Indiana lost 23-3 to 3rd ranked Ohio State on Saturday. Purdue fell to Fresno State 39-35.

“After watching the film, you’re definitely frustrated because there were opportunities all over the place to win that football game,” said Purdue football coach Ryan Walters.

Saturday was Walter’s first game as the Purdue head coach.

“There were times when we played clean and were explosive on both sides of the ball. On defense, though, it was feast or famine. Either it was we forced them into a three and out or they were scoring points,” said Walters.

Purdue faces Virginia Tech on the road this Saturday at 12 pm. Virginia Tech is coming off a 36-17 win against Old Dominion.

In Indiana’s loss to Ohio State, they played two quarterbacks. Brendan Sorsby completed 8 of 15 passes for 58 yards while Tayven Jackson completed 1 out of 5 passes for 24 yards. Jackson also carried the ball three times for 11 yards.

“I think they both showed their youth in some situations, but they also showed poise and that the moment wasn’t too big for them. Now we get a chance to build off the loss. We’re going to build off the things we did well and correct the things we did wrong and go forward,” said Indiana football coach Tom Allen.

Indiana’s next opponent is Indiana State on Friday night. Allen isn’t a fan of playing college football on Friday nights, but he says he’s ready to deal with it.

“We can’t have any recruits at the games because they’re all playing. Their families are all at the games too as they should be. As a former high school football coach myself, I understand the importance of Friday nights,” said Allen.

Allen coached at Marion High School and Ben Davis High School earlier in his career.

Indiana State is coming off a 27-0 loss to Eastern Illinois. Kickoff between Indiana and Indiana State is at 7 pm Friday.

Notre Dame is 2-0. They face NC State this Saturday at noon.