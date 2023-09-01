Anne Hathaway is the New Republican Party Leader in Indiana

Indiana has a new Republican Party leader. Anne Hathaway now fills the role after Kyle Hupfer chose to step aside.

Hathaway was voted in unanimously to take over the chair statewide. She is also the first woman to hold the position as Republican Party leader in Indiana.

“I want to thank Kyle Hupfer for his outstanding leadership over the years and the members of the state committee for putting their trust in me to continue moving our party forward,” said Hathaway. “We have an incredible opportunity to do just that by helping elect even more Republicans in cities and towns across the state this November.”

She continued on saying, “We will continue to engage our grassroots supporters and prepare to do our part in making Joe Biden a one-term president, sending Jim Banks to the U.S. Senate, and electing another Republican to the governor’s office.”

She is missing something important in her speech. Has the Indiana Republican Party learned nothing?

Where is the mentioning of making sure Joe Hogsett is not elected for his third straight term in Indianapolis? Why is there no direct concern for the capital of the state?

Hathaway’s comment “We will continue to engage our grassroots supporters and prepare to do our part in making Joe Biden a one-term president,” is irrelevant.

Getting President Biden out of office is a nationwide job. Tell us how you are going to get Joe Hogsett out of office in a declining city that is important to the state of Indiana.

