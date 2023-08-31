ISP: Woman Shot Multiple Times By Police in Sellersburg

UPDATE: Detectives have identified the suspect as 52-year-old Lori Lynn Carpenter of Sellersburg. Also, an arrest warrant was issued for Carpenter out of Clark County Circuit Court One for three separate counts of attempted murder. Each charge is a Level 1 Felony. Bail was set as $100,000 cash. This case is still under investigation.

SELLERSBURG, Ind.–A woman was shot by police several times in Sellersburg Wednesday night. Police say she refused to cooperate with them at her home.

Late Wednesday night, dispatchers say they got 911 calls from neighbors saying they heard gunshots coming from a home on Liam Noble Circle in Sellersburg. Sellersburg Police said they heard gunfire coming from the back of the home when they got to the scene and requested backup.

The woman starting talking to police, but then investigators says she closed the garage door on the officers and refused to put down her gun even though she was told to do so. She was later seen with a gun on the back deck of her home and the cops think she was likely drunk while this was happening.

Eventually, crisis negotiators from Indiana State Police and the Southeast Regional SWAT team arrived to help. Officers used a loudspeaker, telephones, and a drone-mounted camera to try and speak to connect with the woman. When they lost connection with her, they tried to open a door and they say she fired through the door at the officers.

Police think at least one officer from the SWAT team fired at her and she was hit. She was rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital where she is in critical, but stable condition after having surgery.

Nobody else was hurt in the incident.

Detectives will provide all of their information to the Clark County Prosecutor once the investigation is over. Then it’s up to the prosecutor to review the case and consider charges.