NWS: It Gets Warmer This Weekend Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–It’s going to get a little bit warmer this weekend across Indiana.

“Looks like temperatures are going to rise into the upper 80s by Saturday. Then by Sunday, we’re already back into the lower 90s. We are, however, not too concerned about heat index values reaching critical thresholds,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Moore says the humidity in Indiana over the next few days won’t be anything like it was a week ago when heat indices were between 105 and 110 at times.

“Despite that, these temperatures in the 80s and 90s will continue past Labor Day and into much of next week. So if you have plans to travel around Indiana or the Midwest, for that matter, just be ready for the heat,” said Moore.

Moore doesn’t expect any rain either.

“We don’t have a chance of rain in the forecast until Wednesday or Thursday and even at that, it’s only a 15% to 20% chance,” said Moore.

Moore also says there is no threat of severe weather at this point either.