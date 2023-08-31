The Hatred of Women Continues

It turns out it is not only the Democrats who hate and want to eliminate women. The courts and Vogue hate women as well.

A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by University of Wyoming sorority sisters. They wanted to block a man pretending to be a woman from joining their chapter. They were claiming he was a “sexual predator” that would get aroused around them.

Wyoming U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson tossed the suit, which was filed by six members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. The reasoning for the tossing of the case was because the organization’s bylaws do not define what a “woman” is.

Johson ruled on Friday that a federal court cannot interfere with the sorority’s freedom of association by ruling against the votes to induct Artemis Langford in Sept. 2022.

“With its inquiry beginning and ending there, the court will not define a ‘woman’ today,” the judge wrote.

“The University of Wyoming chapter voted to admit — and, more broadly, a sorority of hundreds of thousands approved — Langford,” he continued.

“The delegate of a private, voluntary organization interpreted ‘woman,’ otherwise undefined in the nonprofit’s bylaws, expansively; this Judge may not invade Kappa Kappa Gamma’s freedom of expressive association and inject the circumscribed definition Plaintiffs urge.”

Langford’s attorney welcomed the court’s ruling and dismissed the allegation that her client, who is a large man standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 260-pounds, was a “sexual predator.”

“The allegations against Ms. Langford should never have made it into a legal filing,” Berkness said in an email to the Associated Press.

“They are nothing more than cruel rumors that mirror exactly the type of rumors used to vilify and dehumanize members of the LGBTQIA+ community for generations. And they are baseless,” Berkness said in an email.

This is wrong. The court should have protected the women in that sorority.

British Vogue is also helping to eliminate women. They released a list of the top 25 “powerhouse women.”

In their list they included one athlete. Emily Bridges, who is both a cyclist and a man. It is disrespectful and dismissive to women to include men on these lists.

