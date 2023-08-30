IMPD Recovers $300,000 of Gaming Cards Stolen from Gen Con

There was a robbery at Gen Con on August 1. Two men from New York stole nearly $300,000 worth of gaming cards.

The two men simply, rolled them out of the building on a pallet. The theft happened before the convention started, while vendors were setting up displays at various times.

About a week and a half later, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wanted to speak to Thomas Dunbar and Andrew Pearson Giaume. Both men were from New York and described as “strong persons of interest” by police.

Charges are expected to be filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators are still working to piece together all of the details of the theft. We still do not know if anyone has been arrested.

The IMPD has requested the help of New York State Police with the confiscating of the cards. They are currently in the process of returning the cards to Indianapolis.

