Pilot of Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind.–A small plane lost power during a flight from Anderson to Goshen and had to make an emergency landing in a bean field Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 69-year-old Robert Haller II, of Syracuse, was flying a 1947 Piper PA-12 prop plane when it lost power south of Warsaw.

They believe Haller landed the plane in a hay field on the southeast corner of County Farm Road and County Road 400 South, but he could not stop the plane before it crossed County Farm Road and it eventually ended up in a bean field.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate the incident.