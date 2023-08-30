Listen Live
Local News

Pilot of Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Kosciusko County

Published on August 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Plane Makes Emergency Landing

Source: Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office

Pilot of Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind.–A small plane lost power during a flight from Anderson to Goshen and had to make an emergency landing in a bean field Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 69-year-old Robert Haller II, of Syracuse, was flying a 1947 Piper PA-12 prop plane when it lost power south of Warsaw.

They believe Haller landed the plane in a hay field on the southeast corner of County Farm Road and County Road 400 South, but he could not stop the plane before it crossed County Farm Road and it eventually ended up in a bean field.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate the incident.

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weird News Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close