Dr. Jill Biden To Tour Westfield High School Wednesday

Published on August 30, 2023

U.S. first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks during an Equal Pay Day event in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. Highlighting the gender pay gap, Equal Pay Day raises awareness that women in the United States earned $0.82 for every dollar men earned in 2019, according to the National Committee on Pay Equity.

Source: (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Jill Biden is the first, first lady to continue her career outside the White House. She is teaching English and writing at a community college this fall, but first, she is taking a moment to encourage teachers in the Midwest.

As part of a series of back-to-school events across the country, the First Lady and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will visit Westfield High School in Westfield, Indiana, on Wednesday.

Biden and Murthy will arrive at Indianapolis International Airport and take a motorcade to Westfield for a private conversation with students about mental health resources.

The first lady and President Joe Biden made a similar visit Monday to a middle school in Washington, D.C., as part of their mission to highlight the mental health needs of students.

During Monday’s school visit, the first lady told an eighth-grade math class that she’s been busy preparing for her own students.

“What you probably don’t know about teachers is that no matter how long you’ve been teaching, the night before you can barely sleep because you’re so excited,” Biden said. “If you’re going through tough times, maybe struggling a little bit at math, maybe you’re struggling a little bit at home, you know you can go to your teachers you can trust your teachers we are always here for you.”

After the first lady and Surgeon General visits Westfield, she will fly to Chicago to speak with more students.

Her visit to Indiana coincides with a two-day visit by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who will be in Elkhart and Gary on Wednesday before stopping in Indianapolis on Thursday.

