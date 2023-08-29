Listen Live
Report: Colts Not Trading Taylor For Now

Published on August 29, 2023

Jonathan Taylor

Source: (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Running back Jonathan Taylor is staying in Indianapolis, for now.

The Colts apparently felt they did not find what they felt was a ‘fair-value’ trade for Taylor, reports ESPN. The All-Pro running back requested a trade in July, frustrated over his current contract.

With this decision, Taylor will remain on the physically unable to perform list. That means Taylor will also miss the first four regular season games, which includes division matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 10th and Houston Texans on September 17th.

The Colts finished the preseason with a record of 2-1.

