The Recent Surge of Conservative Entertainment in Pop Culture

This summer, we’ve witnessed a rise in conservative entertainment in pop culture.

Songs with right-leaning messages like Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” and Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond” have topped the Billboard chart and angered the left, who have historically dominated the entertainment industry.

Conservatives are also making an impact in Hollywood. Last month, the faith-based thriller “Sound of Freedom” was a box office hit, grossing more than the latest Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible films with its tale of a former federal agent rescuing children from sex trafficking.

There has even been a number of actors who have left Hollywood due to the suffocating liberalism imposed on them.

Cate Martel from The Hill sat down for an interview with Rob and Casey to discuss her article about conservatism having a moment in pop culture and what this means for conservative artists who aren’t interested in following the status quo.