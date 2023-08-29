Greenwood Murder Suspect Arrested in Michigan

UPDATE: The suspect in this case, Jacob M. Moran, was taken into custody a short time ago by the Michigan State Police just across the State line. The Greenwood Police say they are in communication with Michigan State Police.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man is wanted for shooting and killing his father. Police say 22-year-old Jacob Moran was angry because his father told him to move out. Cops say they were at the home earlier on Monday for a report of a domestic assault.

“We were actively looking for the suspect in this case [before the shooting],” said Matthew Fillenwarth, Greenwood Police Assistant Chief and PIO. “Violence in the home is very serious. If you’re going to be the victim of a violent crime, typically it’s from someone you know.”

Moran is 5’10” and weighs approximately 120lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen driving a white 4-door 2015 BMW bearing an Indiana paper plate S102342.

Police are searching for Moran, and they consider him armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately.