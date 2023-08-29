A Shooting and a Hurricane

A gunman open fired on the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill campus. The shooting resulted in the death of one faculty member.

The shooter has since been arrested, and the police are investigating the motive behind the gunman’s actions. The shots led to a lockdown on the campus and a cancellation of classes.

The shots happened a little after 1 p.m. ET, UNC Police said at an afternoon news conference announcing the death and an arrest. The shooter was arrested at 2:31 p.m. ET.

The name of the faculty member who was killed has not been released. UNC Hospitals have not received any patients from this incident, so it is assumed no one else was harmed during the shooting.

Hurricane Idalia is slowly moving towards the west coast of Florida.

It has raised concerns for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign. He has had to briefly pause his presidential campaign to prep Florida for the natural disaster.

