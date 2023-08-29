Donald Trump’s Trials are Election Interference

Remember earlier this month when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis tried to interfere with the election by proposing a March 4 trial date for her case against Donald Trump?

That is the same day as Super Tuesday. A day where 15 states hold their primaries. However, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp did not want to interfere with the election, so he did not allow it.

When it seemed like someone finally stepped in to help former President Trump, the Democrats decided to double down on their attempts to interfere with the election. Obama-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan went ahead and scheduled a start date for Trump’s federal charges (for his alleged crimes between the 2020 election and January 6, 2021) for the exact same day.

“Setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on the defendant’s personal and professional obligations,” Judge Chutkan insisted during the hearing. “Mr. Trump, like any defendant, will have to make the trial date work regardless of his schedule.”

Chutkan denied both of the proposed trial dates by the defense and the prosecution. Instead, she opted for election interference. Special Counsel Jack Smith wanted to start on January 2, 2024. Trump’s lawyers wanted to push the trial back to 2026, which was shut down quickly. “You’re not going to get two more years,” Chutkan told the defense. “This case is not going to trial in 2026.”

Politico has reported there is a lot of evidence relating to this case.

This is why Trump’s lawyers want to push the trial date back. John Lauro, one of Trump’s lawyers, argued that the six-month timeline is not long enough for them to build a defense. He claimed that the legal team, “will not be able to provide adequate representation” based on that timeframe. But Chutkan could not have cared less, saying the “objection is noted for the record” but she would not consider a revised timeline.

Politico noted that Lauro “grew heated” at times, insisting it would be impossible to be ready without years to prepare. There are 12.8 million pages of evidence. In addition to that, there are more than 250 government witnesses. “This is an enormous, overwhelming task,” he explained.

