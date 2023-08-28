Indy City-County Council President Urges Voters to See Progress

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis City-County Council President Vop Osili addressed the politics of mental illness. He says voters are smart enough to see what the current administration has done to address crime and homelessness downtown.

“Our voters here are smart,” he said. “They will see what politics is and what is governing. You’ve got to have a vision for the city, and it can’t just be what somebody didn’t do.”

Osili says service providers are walking around downtown daily, connecting with some of the city’s most desperate cases.

“We can make their lives better,” Osili said of some of the outreach workers helping residents. “That’s our goal. I am incredibly grateful for the folks walking around downtown whose hands are open to provide support.”

Osili added that investing in mental health treatment is the key to keeping people off the streets.