Listen Live
National

Trump Fed Election Case Begins in March

Published on August 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference

Source: (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Former President Trump’s federal 2020 election interference case will begin in the middle of the Republican presidential primaries.

On Monday, the judge scheduled the trial to start on March 4th, 2024 — the day before Super Tuesday.

He is facing three other criminal cases. One of them, the New York State case involving hush money payments he’s accused of making to a porn actress, is also scheduled to start in March.

 

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close