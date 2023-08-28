Trump Fed Election Case Begins in March

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Former President Trump’s federal 2020 election interference case will begin in the middle of the Republican presidential primaries.
On Monday, the judge scheduled the trial to start on March 4th, 2024 — the day before Super Tuesday.
He is facing three other criminal cases. One of them, the New York State case involving hush money payments he’s accused of making to a porn actress, is also scheduled to start in March.
