Dolly Parton’s “Imagination Library” Expands in Indiana Thanks to State Funding

STATEWIDE — A reading program started by Country music legend Dolly Parton is expanding in the Hoosier state thanks to government funding. Her “Imagination Library” will be available in all 92 Indiana counties.

The program gives access to free books monthly to children up to the age of five. Prior to the six-million-dollar investment from the State Government, communities had to take on the cost of the initiative. The program, which was started by the Dollywood Foundation is expected to help an additional 6,500 children on top of those already in the program from other counties.

“Imagination Library” is available regardless of income level, people can learn more or sign up at imaginationlibrary.com