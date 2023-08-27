Listen Live
Local News

Dolly Parton’s “Imagination Library” Expands in Indiana Thanks to State Funding

Published on August 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

STATEWIDE — A reading program started by Country music legend Dolly Parton is expanding in the Hoosier state thanks to government funding. Her “Imagination Library” will be available in all 92 Indiana counties.

Academy of Country Music Awards - Show

Source: Variety / Getty

The program gives access to free books monthly to children up to the age of five. Prior to the six-million-dollar investment from the State Government, communities had to take on the cost of the initiative. The program, which was started by the Dollywood Foundation is expected to help an additional 6,500 children on top of those already in the program from other counties.

“Imagination Library” is available regardless of income level, people can learn more or sign up at imaginationlibrary.com

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Education Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close