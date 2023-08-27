Hamilton East Public Library reverses “Fault in Our Stars” Decision

You can hear the full interview published on Tubi for the full context.
https://tubitv.com/tv-shows/200002038/s01-e22-bennett-cerf?start=true
Highlights included an emphasis that book readers are not usually the source for social ills and societal decay. It is also important to remember that censorship doesn’t end strictly with objectionable material it quickly expands to include censorship of more fundamental ideas in an ultimate effort to moralize over your life and determine what you’re allowed to think. Check out the conversation on this week’s episode of Saturday Night on the Circle!
Watch the show in its entirety on YouTube:
Listen the show in its entirety, and all archived podcasts here.
