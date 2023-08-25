Fabio, Is That You? Trump’s Height & Weight Revealed After Arrest

Former President Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday and his self-reported height and weight broke the internet along with his infamous mug shot.

Trump was booked shortly before 8 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday night on the indictment stemming from his alleged interference with the 2020 presidential election. After he arrived at the jail, Trump was processed for around 20 minutes and released on a $200,000 bond.

Along with his mug shot, his arrest record has also been revealed to the masses. And like a true Adonis from a dime-store romance novel, the 77-year-old former president’s arrest record had him listed as being 6’3″ 215 pounds with “blond or strawberry” hair and blue eyes.

The questionable statistics that Trump himself reportedly provided raised eyebrows and has been the topic of discussion all across the internet.

Social media users have had some fun with Trump’s supposed height and weight, making numerous comparisons to various athletes of that size.

Muhammad Ali, arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time, stood at 6’3″ and weighed in at 215 pounds for “The Fight of Century” against Joe Frazier in 1971.

Another legendary boxer, Evander Holyfield, also stood at that height and weighed in at 215 pounds when he moved into the heavyweight division following his cruiserweight world title reign.

A comparison was also made to former NFL quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady who registered as 6’3″ and 217 pounds at the start of his career.

Who knows? Maybe Trump really is built like a Greek God and we’ve just been too blind to see. Maybe he is completely delusional. Or maybe he is just having a little fun to keep everyone talking.

Either way, Trump has left the public entertained as per usual.